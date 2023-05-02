UrduPoint.com

Excise Dept Launches App For Physical Inspection Of Vehicles In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2023 | 11:36 PM

Excise dept launches App for physical inspection of vehicles in Punjab

Director General Excise and Taxation Punjab Muhammad Ali has said physical inspection of vehicles with Islamabad numbers would be done in Punjab, while this facility would also be available for Punjab vehicles in Islamabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Director General Excise and Taxation Punjab Muhammad Ali has said physical inspection of vehicles with Islamabad numbers would be done in Punjab, while this facility would also be available for Punjab vehicles in Islamabad.

According to a handout issued here, he said that the step had been taken in the light of the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. He said that for this purpose a mobile app had been introduced through which vehicle registration and chassis number verification in Punjab and Islamabad would be made.

The DG said, it was an important step as there were large number of vehicles with Islamabad number in Punjab and people had to go to Islamabad first to change the ownership of the vehicle. It was a�big relief for citizens provided by the government in view of the extremely expensive fuel expenditures, he said. The DG further said that the facility of physical inspection had been provided in Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan and Bahawalpur to cover entire Punjab. He said that the staff of Excise Department Punjab had also been trained to run this program successfully.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Supreme Court Punjab Mobile Vehicles Vehicle Bahawalpur Muhammad Ali Government

Recent Stories

Biden Willing to Negotiate Over Budget, But Not De ..

Biden Willing to Negotiate Over Budget, But Not Debt Ceiling - White House

2 minutes ago
 US Has Tools to Support Banks, Protect Depositors ..

US Has Tools to Support Banks, Protect Depositors - White House

41 seconds ago
 Majority of UK's Health Unions Accept Government's ..

Majority of UK's Health Unions Accept Government's Pay Raise Proposal - Reports

43 seconds ago
 Three in 10 Americans Know Someone Affected by Opi ..

Three in 10 Americans Know Someone Affected by Opioid Addiction - Survey

7 minutes ago
 Wagons Detailed in Russia's Bryansk Region Due to ..

Wagons Detailed in Russia's Bryansk Region Due to Explosive Device - Governor

5 minutes ago
 Imran Khan used his 'intelligence only to steal na ..

Imran Khan used his 'intelligence only to steal national wealth': Minister for I ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.