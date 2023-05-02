Excise dept launches App for physical inspection of vehicles in Punjab

Director General Excise and Taxation Punjab Muhammad Ali has said physical inspection of vehicles with Islamabad numbers would be done in Punjab, while this facility would also be available for Punjab vehicles in Islamabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Director General Excise and Taxation Punjab Muhammad Ali has said physical inspection of vehicles with Islamabad numbers would be done in Punjab, while this facility would also be available for Punjab vehicles in Islamabad.

According to a handout issued here, he said that the step had been taken in the light of the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. He said that for this purpose a mobile app had been introduced through which vehicle registration and chassis number verification in Punjab and Islamabad would be made.

The DG said, it was an important step as there were large number of vehicles with Islamabad number in Punjab and people had to go to Islamabad first to change the ownership of the vehicle. It was a�big relief for citizens provided by the government in view of the extremely expensive fuel expenditures, he said. The DG further said that the facility of physical inspection had been provided in Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan and Bahawalpur to cover entire Punjab. He said that the staff of Excise Department Punjab had also been trained to run this program successfully.