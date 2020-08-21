Excise dept launches SMS service for update on vehicles' registration

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The Sindh Excise Department on Friday launched a Short Message Service (SMS) to update oneself regarding the registration of vehicles.

The people who wanted to know about the registration of their vehicles that those were in their name could SMS their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) number to 8147.

Earlier, this service facility was only available on the website of the Excise department www.excise.gos.pk but now the facility can also be availed through SMS, according to a communique here.

Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that the Excise department was every time ready to facilitate the people of theprovince.

He said that the people should get advantage from this facility.