Excise Dept Launches SMS Service To Verify Ownership

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 05:30 PM

Excise dept launches SMS Service to verify ownership

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control & Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that the facility to verify registration of the vehicles by sending computerized national identity card (CNIC) to 8147 has been launched by the the Sindh Excise department.

In a statement on Sunday, Chawla has said that Sindh Excise Department has introduced SMS service for the convenience of the people with the aim to discourage vehicle theft, unlawful use and other crimes.

Earlier,this facility was provided on the website of Excise Department www.excise.gos.pk and now this facility has also been provided through SMS Service.

He also asked to tax defaulters to deposit their taxes immediately to avoid any untoward situation.

More Stories From Pakistan

