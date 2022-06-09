Excise dept launches vehicles tax collection drive, about 55,000 vehicles checked

UrduPoint.com

Published June 09, 2022

As many as 55,430 vehicles were checked across the province till the end of the 22nd day of the road checking campaign by the Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department of Sindh to collect tax from the owners of the defaulting vehicles

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :As many as 55,430 vehicles were checked across the province till the end of the 22nd day of the road checking campaign by the Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department of Sindh to collect tax from the owners of the defaulting vehicles.

According to details here on Thursday, 14790 vehicles were checked in Karachi, 18032 in Hyderabad and 5567 in Sukkur, while 7459 vehicles were checked in Larkana, 6002 in Mirpurkhas and 3580 in Shaheed Benazirabad.

So far, 3198 vehicles were seized for various reasons while papers of 4923 vehicles were also confiscated during the road checking operation.

Till the 22nd day, a total of more than Rs.60 million tax was collected.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla, provincial minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department, parliamentary affairs and food said that the road-checking drive would continue till June 16 and tax defaulters can get their taxes information on the Excise Department's website www.excise.gos.pk.

