UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Excise Dept Makes Recovery Of Rs 2040 Mln

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

Excise dept makes recovery of Rs 2040 mln

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :The Excise, Taxation and Narcotics department made recovery over of Rs 2040 million against set target of Rs 1970 million for financial year 2020-21 across the division and it was 104 percent of the set target.

Director Excise and Taxation Abdullah Khan Jilbani talking to APP here on Wednesday said the department made record recovery across the division. He said that rebate offer was also given to masses under provincial government scheme due to pandemic COVID 19.

The facility of five percent rebate ended on June 30 (Wednesday). There will be no rebate offer for financial year 2021-22 and the department would start collecting complete taxes.

To a query about crackdown against defaulters, Jilbani stated that the defaulters' properties would be confiscated.

Similarly, the defaulters would also be be arrested, he hinted. The Excise Department are actively engaged in field. The vehicles without token taxes were being impounded, said Director.

He, however, urged citizens to pay taxes immediately in order to avoid any trouble. Now, the vehicles will be registered through biometric verification. Similarly, finger prints of the sellers will be essential.

The department collected Rs 909 million in line with property tax, which is 97 percent of total set target. Similarly, Rs 990 million against motor vehicle, Rs 73 million professional tax was recovered from across the Division, said Director Excise. In line with Luxury house tax, the department received over Rs 5 million, he remarked. Similarly, excise taxes were also recovered in some other heads, Jilbani noted.

Related Topics

Vehicles Vehicle June From Government Million

Recent Stories

Injuring others is punishable by law: UAE Public P ..

11 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves board and advisory co ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Airways extends ‘Verified To Fly’ trave ..

2 hours ago

Developing legislative, economic system attracts f ..

2 hours ago

Astronomically, July 20 first day of Eid Al Adha

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,747 new COVID-19 cases, 1,731 reco ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.