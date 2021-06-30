Excise dept makes recovery of Rs 2040 mln

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :The Excise, Taxation and Narcotics department made recovery over of Rs 2040 million against set target of Rs 1970 million for financial year 2020-21 across the division and it was 104 percent of the set target.

Director Excise and Taxation Abdullah Khan Jilbani talking to APP here on Wednesday said the department made record recovery across the division. He said that rebate offer was also given to masses under provincial government scheme due to pandemic COVID 19.

The facility of five percent rebate ended on June 30 (Wednesday). There will be no rebate offer for financial year 2021-22 and the department would start collecting complete taxes.

To a query about crackdown against defaulters, Jilbani stated that the defaulters' properties would be confiscated.

Similarly, the defaulters would also be be arrested, he hinted. The Excise Department are actively engaged in field. The vehicles without token taxes were being impounded, said Director.

He, however, urged citizens to pay taxes immediately in order to avoid any trouble. Now, the vehicles will be registered through biometric verification. Similarly, finger prints of the sellers will be essential.

The department collected Rs 909 million in line with property tax, which is 97 percent of total set target. Similarly, Rs 990 million against motor vehicle, Rs 73 million professional tax was recovered from across the Division, said Director Excise. In line with Luxury house tax, the department received over Rs 5 million, he remarked. Similarly, excise taxes were also recovered in some other heads, Jilbani noted.