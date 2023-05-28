UrduPoint.com

Excise Dept Obtains 77pc Taxes Recovery In Multan Division

Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2023 | 11:10 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :The Excise, Taxation and Narcotics department has recovered over Rs 2.20 billion in line with taxes with an overall 77 percent recovery ratio across Multan division.

Deputy Director Admin/ ETO property wing, Khalid Hussain Qasoori, told APP here on Sunday that the teams were conducting raids regularly to achieve over Rs 2.87 billion set target for the current fiscal year. The taxes included property, motors, professional, luxury houses and highways.

He said that Director Excise Iftikhar Ahmad Bhali has directed all officials concerned for taking all legal actions to obtain 100 percent taxes recovery target by June 2023 under the directions of Director General Excise Punjab Muhammad Ali.

Mr Qasoori said that over Rs 1.57 billion was recovered against the set target of over Rs 2.

03 billion in Multan district with a 77 percent recovery ratio. Over Rs 315 million was recovered against set targets of over Rs 399 million in Vehari district with 79 percent recovery ratio.

Likewise, over Rs 210 million taxes were recovered against set targets of over Rs 304 million in Khanewal district with 70 percent recovery ratio.

Over Rs 104 million taxes were recovered against set targets of over Rs 137 million in Lodhran district with 76 percent recovery ratio.

He said that warning notices were served to 37000 property taxpayers in Multan district for payment of property tax.

He said that the crackdown against 300 mega property tax defaulters was underway for recovery of taxes.

He urged the citizens to pay taxes timely in order to avert any inconvenience.

