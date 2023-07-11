Open Menu

Excise Dept Obtains 99.5pc Recovery Targets

Muhammad Irfan Published July 11, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Excise dept obtains 99.5pc recovery targets

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Excise, Taxation and Narcotics departments have obtained 99.5 percent recovery targets by achieving Rs 2.54 billion out of Rs2.60 billion set target for the Multan division for the fiscal year 2022-23.

Excise and taxation officer admin/spokesperson, Khalid Hussain Qasoori, said on Tuesday that the departmental teams under the supervision of Director Excise Iftikhar Ahmad Bhali made it possible to achieve the target with hard work.

He also thanked the traders' organizations and other taxpayers due to which the excise department could achieve its targets. Similarly, the tax collection target of Multan district was Rs 1.83 billion and recovered Rs 1.80 billion with 99 percent recovery ratio.

According to details, the recovery ratio in Vehari district remained 100 percent, 94 percent in Khanewal and 84 percent in Lodhran district during the last fiscal year 2022-23.

