UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Excise Dept Offices Function Since June 02: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 09:50 PM

Excise dept offices function since June 02: Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control & Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that all the offices of the Sindh Excise Department across the province have been functioning regularly since June 02 and the health advisory issued by Sindh government, is being implemented in letter and spirit in these offices to protect staff and visitors from coronavirus.

He said in a statement that one third staff in these offices for collection of property tax, professional tax and other taxes is performing their duties as per SOPs of Sindh government.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that keeping in view the importance of human life, the health advisory issued by the Sindh government was being strictly followed in the offices of Sindh Excise Department and the people were also requested to take all precautionary measures while visiting these offices.

He added, '25 per cent exemption has been given in property tax, professional tax and other taxes and tax payers should take full advantage of this facility '.

The Sindh Excise Minister has requested the people to get their property tax and professional tax challans from the offices of Sindh Excise Department and as law abiding citizens they should deposit their taxes on time.

Related Topics

Sindh June All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE stocks secure massive gains of AED16.4 bn as t ..

23 minutes ago

Pakistan approves $7.2 billion railway project lin ..

38 minutes ago

Sharjah Consultative Council completes ‘We’ll ..

2 hours ago

RTA obtains European transportation authority&#039 ..

2 hours ago

Winners of HIPA’s ninth photo competition announ ..

3 hours ago

178 DEWA Academy students continue remote learning ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.