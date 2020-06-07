Excise dept offices function since June 02: Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control & Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that all the offices of the Sindh Excise Department across the province have been functioning regularly since June 02 and the health advisory issued by Sindh government, is being implemented in letter and spirit in these offices to protect staff and visitors from coronavirus.

He said in a statement that one third staff in these offices for collection of property tax, professional tax and other taxes is performing their duties as per SOPs of Sindh government.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that keeping in view the importance of human life, the health advisory issued by the Sindh government was being strictly followed in the offices of Sindh Excise Department and the people were also requested to take all precautionary measures while visiting these offices.

He added, '25 per cent exemption has been given in property tax, professional tax and other taxes and tax payers should take full advantage of this facility '.

The Sindh Excise Minister has requested the people to get their property tax and professional tax challans from the offices of Sindh Excise Department and as law abiding citizens they should deposit their taxes on time.