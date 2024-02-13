Excise Dept Provides Civic Facilities Under ICT Doorstep Initiative At Kachnar Park
Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Under ICT doorstep initiative, the Excise department on Tuesday is providing civic facilities to residents of Federal capital to get their vehicle registration as well as access of various essential services at Kathnar Park.
On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, the excise staff would be stationed at the park's parking lot from 3.00 to 5.00 pm, ICT Spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabassum said.
This initiative aims to streamline processes and provide ease to the public regarding vehicle registration, transfer, and token tax procedures, he added.
In addition to the vehicle registration, transfer, and token tax services, the Facilitation Center Doorstep ICT Vehicle will also be offering the following services: Domicile certificate, Birth certificate, Power of attorney, International driving permit, Fuel permit (domestic/commercial), Motor vehicle registration.
