Excise Dept Recovers 18kg Heroin, Arrests Two Smugglers

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2022 | 12:44 PM

The excise department during a crackdown against narcotics smuggling, recovered 18 kilograms of heroin and arrested two smugglers including a woman, said the spokesman on Monday

The excise team headed by Provincial Incharge Excise Intelligence Bureau Majid Khan on a tip-off stopped a suspected vehicle barring number AEB-103 near Pir Zakori bridge and recovered a millions of rupees heroin from their possession.

The arrested smugglers were identified as Muhammad Tayyab and Anam Shafiq residents of Lahore.

Case against them was registered in Excise Police Station Peshawar Region.

