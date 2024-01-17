Excise Dept Recovers Over Rs 1.61b Taxes In Multan Division
Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2024 | 05:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Excise department recovered over Rs 1.61 billion taxes against Rs 2.94 billion set target for fiscal year 2023-24 across the Multan division during first six months of the current fiscal year which is 55 per cent of the total target.
According to official sources of excise department, the teams were conducting raids for the recovery of taxes across the division as over Rs 830 million property tax was recovered, over Rs 260 million registration fee, over Rs 360 million token tax, Rs 130 million DVRS, Rs 500 million professional tax and Rs 3.3 million luxury tax house, over Rs 240 million cotton fee and over Rs 150 million tax on abutting highways was recovered during December 31,2024.
Director Excise Rana Intekhab Ahmad while talking to APP here on Wednesday said that the government's rebate offer has been ended on property tax and added that tax was being collected with one percent fine every month.
He said that a general hold-up was being conducted by the teams for recovery of token tax and registration of non-registered vehicles at various places on a daily basis.
He urged the citizens to pay their taxes timely and get their non registered vehicles registered as early as possible to avert any inconvenience.
Recent Stories
Govt making efforts to facilitate pilgrims: Special Representative to the Prime ..
Israeli strikes kill seven in West Bank
LESCO recovers over Rs 2b from 68,624 defaulters in 125 days
Kuwait forms new govt
Businessmen leader voices concern over closure of Pak-Afghan border, hurdle in e ..
Taragee Foundation organizes Hackathon in Balochistan’s six districts
Centralized Test for CS & IT graduates conducted in 27 Cities
DC orders upgrading Allied Hospital by January 31
China calls on Pakistan, Iran to exercise restraint
AIOU offers academic programs for international students
BP picks new CEO following Looney sacking
Pakistan secures $700m IMF bailout amid economic challenges
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt making efforts to facilitate pilgrims: Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Interfai ..8 minutes ago
-
LESCO recovers over Rs 2b from 68,624 defaulters in 125 days37 minutes ago
-
Businessmen leader voices concern over closure of Pak-Afghan border, hurdle in export37 minutes ago
-
Taragee Foundation organizes Hackathon in Balochistan’s six districts33 minutes ago
-
Centralized Test for CS & IT graduates conducted in 27 Cities37 minutes ago
-
DC orders upgrading Allied Hospital by January 3137 minutes ago
-
KP govt's interim ban on e-cigar hailed1 hour ago
-
163 POs, 131 court absconders arrested1 hour ago
-
Pakistan envoy, Kyrgyz state enterprise head discuss energy cooperation1 hour ago
-
85 shopkeepers fined1 hour ago
-
Pakistan secures $700m IMF bailout amid economic challenges1 hour ago
-
ATC sends Sh Rashid on judicial remand to jail1 hour ago