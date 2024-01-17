Open Menu

Excise Dept Recovers Over Rs 1.61b Taxes In Multan Division

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2024 | 05:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Excise department recovered over Rs 1.61 billion taxes against Rs 2.94 billion set target for fiscal year 2023-24 across the Multan division during first six months of the current fiscal year which is 55 per cent of the total target.

According to official sources of excise department, the teams were conducting raids for the recovery of taxes across the division as over Rs 830 million property tax was recovered, over Rs 260 million registration fee, over Rs 360 million token tax, Rs 130 million DVRS, Rs 500 million professional tax and Rs 3.3 million luxury tax house, over Rs 240 million cotton fee and over Rs 150 million tax on abutting highways was recovered during December 31,2024.

Director Excise Rana Intekhab Ahmad while talking to APP here on Wednesday said that the government's rebate offer has been ended on property tax and added that tax was being collected with one percent fine every month.

He said that a general hold-up was being conducted by the teams for recovery of token tax and registration of non-registered vehicles at various places on a daily basis.

He urged the citizens to pay their taxes timely and get their non registered vehicles registered as early as possible to avert any inconvenience.

