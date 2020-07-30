Excise dept recovers over Rs1 bln tax during July

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ):The Excise and Taxation department has recovered over Rs1 billion tax and deposited the amount into national exchequer during the month of July.

"It is a biggest achievement of the department in time of COVID-19 when everybody is scared to step out of his home," said Director Excise Bilal Azam while talking to APP on Thursday.

All this was made possible after introducing reforms within the excise to boost the revenue collection as well as promoting tax culture among the federal capital citizens, he added.

The authorities collected over Rs 340 million for FBR (Federal Board of Revenue) taxes, including Rs 262,967,175 income tax and Rs 78,757,100 advance tax.

The department had witnessed a surge in vehicle registration, transfer fee and token payment with Rs 299,188,787, Rs 22,017,850 and Rs 204,112,733 respectively.

As many as 3,615 new vehicles were registered and some 14,757 vehicles were transferred during the same period.

Around Rs 8,866,206 were collected in terms of professional tax and Rs 13,156,000 fee were charged against issuing special numbers.

Highlighting the steps taken by the department to enhance tax collection, the director said, vehicle owner were submitting their token fee on National Database and Registration Authority's (Nadra) e-sahulat centres across the country without visiting excise office.

"We have started vehicle registration and transfer at door step in collaboration with NADRA for the convenience of the public that also helped increase in revenue collection," he remarked.

Answering a query, he said the department was also taken measures to make the whole payment system online, so the motorist could pay all fees including vehicle token fee, registration and transfer fee through integrating credit cards, bank accounts and other payment methods, which ultimately further increase the revenue collection.

The Chief Commissioner, Islamabad, Aamir Ali Ahmed also felicitated Bilal Azam for record collection of tax in short span of time.

Meanwhile, the Excise teams also seized 4 stolen vehicles and handed over to Rawalpindi police here on Thursday, to return to the real owners.

The vehicles were brought at the office for the purpose of registration and it was found stolen after going through physical examination.

"A campaign is underway against 'cut and weld', non-customs paid and stolen vehicles and physical checking for ownership of registered vehicles also being ensured to avoid tempering", the director remarked.

It may be mention here that the department had recovered 14 vehicles few months back after found their chassis number tempered which were wanted at various police stations of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.