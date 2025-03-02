Open Menu

Excise Dept Recovers Over Rs118m

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Excise dept recovers over Rs118m

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) The Excise & Taxation department, Multan division, has set a new record by recovering over Rs. 118 million during February through road-checking campaigns targeting token tax defaulters and unregistered vehicles.

Director Excise & Taxation Iftikhar Ahmad Bhalli, along with Deputy Director Khalid Hussain Qasoori and MR Motor Branch official Asadullah, lauded the exceptional performance of the checking teams and encouraged them to continue their efforts with even greater dedication.

According to the report issued by the department, a team led by Inspectors Arif Niazi and Tahir Abbas Sandeela recovered Rs.

63.84 million, while another team under the supervision of Inspector Hassan Abbas collected Rs. 54.57 million. The combined recovery of Rs. 118.41 million marks a historic achievement for the department.

The excise motor branch’s road-checking staff included Rao Nauman, Muhammad Shafeeq, Bilal Baloch, Malik Imran, and Shujaat Hussain, who played a crucial role in this success. Officials attribute the impressive performance to the effective monitoring and strategic leadership of Director Iftikhar Ahmad Bhali.

