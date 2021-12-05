UrduPoint.com

Excise Dept Registers 112778 Vehicles In 2020-21 As Compared To 55327 In 2019-20

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :The Excise and Taxation Department (E&TD), Islamabad has overall registered 112778 vehicles registered during the fiscal year 2020-21 as compared to the 55327 vehicles during the 2019-20, registering a significant increase.

According to an official source, during the year 2020-21, the departments has registered 49551 motor cycles, 42679 motor cars, 13381 jeeps, 4002 vans, 2857 pickups, 122 wagons, 68 trucks, 40 trucks/dumpers/trails, 32 ambulances, 16 mini buses, 10 mini trucks, 10 buses, five coasters, two tankers and two motor cabs and one motorcycle/scooter.

While during the year 2019-20, the department has registered 27912 motor cars, 18951 motor cycles, 4153 jeeps, 2405 vans, 1687 pickups, 51 vans, 33 mini trucks, 32 trucks/dumpers/trails, 30 trucks, 19 ambulances, 19 buses, 11 mini buses, seven coasters, six tractors, three mixers, three motor cabs, two tankers, two motor cycles/ scooters, and one sports car.

