Excise Dept remits 25 pc in property tax dues due to COVID-19

The Sindh Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department on Thursday announced a remission of 25 percent in Property Tax Dues for the year 2019-20 including surcharge as on March 31,2020 from all classes of persons in respect of any category of property

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :The Sindh Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department on Thursday announced a remission of 25 percent in Property Tax Dues for the year 2019-20 including surcharge as on March 31,2020 from all classes of persons in respect of any category of property.

According to a notification here, the tax remission is allowed for all the taxable property units.

Those who have already discharged their Property Tax Liability for the year 2019-20 will get an adjustment of 25 percent remission in their tax liability during the next financial year.

The decision has been made in light of the prevailing situation of COVID-19 pandemic and in exercise of the powers conferred under sub-section (4) of section 3 of the Sindh Urban Immovable Property Tax Act 1958 (V of 1958), the notification added.