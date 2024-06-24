Open Menu

Excise Dept Seals 100 Properties For Default Of Tax

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2024 | 01:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The excise and taxation department has sealed 100 properties of different citizens on charges of default of property tax in district.

According to Senior Inspector, Khanzada Ehsan Khan Sadozai, the owners of the properties were defaulting Rs 1,564,372 in line with property tax.

However, the department recovered Rs 634,250 pending dues from different citizens.

The departments' team was comprised of Malik Ishtiaq (Inspector), Ata Niazi (constable), Shujat (Constable) and Abbas (Constable).

