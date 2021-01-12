Excise Dept seals 40 properties

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Excise and Taxation Department sealed 40 properties for pending dues for last five years.

The department's officers Malik Altaf and Ehsan Khan Saddozai paid visit at different locations including Interior Hussain Agahi, Pak Gate, Haram Gate, Hanun ka Chhijah, Sarafa Bazaar, Nawan Shehr, Abdali road, Altaf Town and some other areas.

The Excise department teams sealed 40 properties and also issued warrants of the owners. As many as 20 properties in Interior city and another 20 in Nawan Shehr were sealed.

Earlier, the team recovered Rs 497,661 and submitted in government's kitty.