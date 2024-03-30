Excise Dept seals 55 properties of defaulters

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) The Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Department on Saturday conducted raids against property tax defaulters and sealed 55 properties in walled city area for non payment of over Rs 9,00,000 pending dues.

The excise teams under the directions of ETO Admin Khalid Hussain Qasoori, sealed the properties of defaulters. The teams also recovered over Rs 4,00,000 from the defaulters. Complaints were also got registered against the violators with police stations concerned for breaking the seals.