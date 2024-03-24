Excise Dept Seals Over 500 Properties Of Defaulters
Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2024 | 06:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Excise department started sealing of properties of defaulters as over 500 properties sealed so far for not paying Rs eight million pending dues.
Senior Taxation Officer/Admin, Khalid Hussain Qasoori, talking to APP here on Sunday said that the final warning notices were served to the defaulters first and then sealing of properties was started to ensure collection of pending dues from them.
He said that the warning notices were served to about 17,000 domestic and commercial property tax defaulters. He said that about 2500 property taxpayers submitted the dues voluntarliy and added that the sealing challans of 500 more defaulters were ready and operation to be launched from tomorrow again.
Qasoori stated that the domestic and commercial units of the district have to pay Rs 200 million property tax.
Emphasizing on business community, commercial markets and plazas owners for ensuring payment of taxes, he said that 70 percent of the money received from property tax was spent on local development projects.
He urged them to pay the property tax immediately as a responsible citizens for ensuring uplift and basic amenities of the city and region and avert themselves from facing any legal action.
APP/sak-xl
