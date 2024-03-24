Open Menu

Excise Dept Seals Over 500 Properties Of Defaulters

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Excise dept seals over 500 properties of defaulters

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Excise department started sealing of properties of defaulters as over 500 properties sealed so far for not paying Rs eight million pending dues. 

Senior Taxation Officer/Admin, Khalid Hussain Qasoori, talking to APP here on Sunday said that the final warning notices were served to the defaulters first and then sealing of properties was started to ensure collection of pending dues from them.

He said that the warning notices were served to about 17,000 domestic and commercial property tax defaulters. He said that about 2500 property taxpayers submitted the dues voluntarliy and added that the sealing challans of 500 more defaulters were ready and operation to be launched from tomorrow again.

Qasoori stated that the domestic and commercial units of the district have to pay Rs 200 million property tax.

Emphasizing on business community, commercial markets and plazas owners for ensuring payment of taxes, he said that 70 percent of the money received from property tax was spent on local development projects.

He urged them to pay the property tax immediately as a responsible citizens for ensuring uplift and basic amenities of the city and region and avert themselves from facing any legal action.  

APP/sak-xl

Related Topics

Business Money Sunday Market From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

10 hours ago
 Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

20 hours ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

20 hours ago
 Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injur ..

Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

20 hours ago
 Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

20 hours ago
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national ent ..

Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm

20 hours ago
 Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

20 hours ago
 Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..

20 hours ago
 SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force ..

SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day

20 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaig ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..

20 hours ago
 Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan