Excise dept. seizes 122 KG narcotics in last three days

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department have seized 122 kilogram narcotics during three successful raids in the province.

In two different raids on Motorway Interchange and Tarnab Farm on GT Road, the Excise Police have recovered six kilogram heroin and 62.

400 KG charas and arrested two accused, an official statement said.

Similarly, yet another raid in DI Khan, 51 KG charas were recovered from secret cavities of a motorcar besides seizure of three kilogram charas from an accused near Khairabad. Cases against the accused were registered and investigation was underway.