Excise dept seizes 20kg charas from vehicle

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Excise Intelligence Bureau in a successful operation here on Tuesday recovered 20kg charas from a car which was on way to Islamabad from Peshawar.

According to details, Provisional Incharge Excise Intelligence Bureau, Syed Naveed Jamal on tip-off constituted a special team to foil smuggling bid of narcotics.

During checking of vehicles, the team recovered 20kg Charas concealed in hidden cavities of the car and arrested one person.The arrested person identified as an employee of police.

On the direction of Secretary Excise Syed Zafar Ali Shah and Director General Excise Syed Fayaz Ali Shah, an operation has been launched against narcotics smuggling to purge the society from menace of drugs abuse.