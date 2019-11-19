Excise Dept seizes 33 kg hashish in two different raids

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :The Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department, Khyber Pakthunkhwa has seized 33 kilogram hashish of fine quality during two different raids and arrested two accused.

On a tip off that huge quantity of narcotics being smuggled out to down the country, the excise staff was alerted on Jahingara-Swabi Road from where 21 kilogram hashish concealed in secret cavities of a vehicle, were recovered.

In yet another incident, 12 kilogram hashish was recovered from an accused on Ring Road at Jamil Chowk Peshawar. Two accused Gohar Zaman and Niaz Gul were arrested and cases were registered against them.