UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Excise Dept Seizes 33 Kg Hashish In Two Different Raids

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 41 seconds ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 02:54 PM

Excise Dept seizes 33 kg hashish in two different raids

The Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department, Khyber Pakthunkhwa has seized 33 kilogram hashish of fine quality during two different raids and arrested two accused

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :The Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department, Khyber Pakthunkhwa has seized 33 kilogram hashish of fine quality during two different raids and arrested two accused.

On a tip off that huge quantity of narcotics being smuggled out to down the country, the excise staff was alerted on Jahingara-Swabi Road from where 21 kilogram hashish concealed in secret cavities of a vehicle, were recovered.

In yet another incident, 12 kilogram hashish was recovered from an accused on Ring Road at Jamil Chowk Peshawar. Two accused Gohar Zaman and Niaz Gul were arrested and cases were registered against them.

Related Topics

Peshawar Fine Road Vehicle From

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $63.44 a barrel M ..

10 minutes ago

NAB arrests Waseem Ajmal over corruption charges

11 minutes ago

HIPA announces October winners of its Instagram Ph ..

25 minutes ago

Kia Telluride considers MotorTrend's SUV of the Ye ..

34 seconds ago

PTI's MPAs express anger on Punjab CM owing to poo ..

28 minutes ago

NASA completes 1st global geologic map of Titan

37 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.