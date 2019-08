(@FahadShabbir)

An Excise Team led by Excise Inspector Qamar-uddin Sayal searched a suspicious truck and recovered 40 kilogram charas and arrested accused Ehithasamul Haq, at Ubaro Excise Check Post

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :An Excise Team led by Excise Inspector Qamar-uddin Sayal searched a suspicious truck and recovered 40 kilogram charas and arrested accused Ehithasamul Haq, at Ubaro Excise Check Post

The truck had been impounded and a case had been lodged against the accused while investigation was underway, said a statement on Monday.