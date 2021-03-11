UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Excise Dept Seizes 465 Kg Charas, 400 Kg Bhang

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 09:02 PM

Excise dept seizes 465 kg charas, 400 kg bhang

Sindh Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control department foiled attempts to smuggle 465 kilograms of charas and 400 kg of bhang into the Sindh province during four major operations during the last 15 days

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control department foiled attempts to smuggle 465 kilograms of charas and 400 kg of bhang into the Sindh province during four major operations during the last 15 days.

The five accused allegedly involved in the drug trafficking were also arrested during the operations, said a statement.

The Sindh Excise department foiled an attempt to bring charas to Karachi when it searched a truck at Jacobabad check post near Agriculture College Shikarpur Road Jacobabad and recovered 140 kg of charas. Accused Muhammad Tahir resident of Jamshoro was arrested.

Earlier, 125 kg of charas was recovered during search at Jacobabad check post and one accused was arrested.

Meanwhile, in two separate operations at Rohri check post, 200 kg of charas and 400 kg of bhang were recovered while three accused were arrested.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Agriculture Road Jacobabad Shikarpur Jamshoro Rohri Post

Recent Stories

UAE’s nuclear milestone attributed to leadership ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister felicitates Muslims on Shab-e-Meraj ..

21 seconds ago

Hungary to Ask European Commission to Publish Vacc ..

22 seconds ago

Slovak health minister resigns

24 seconds ago

Blood-clot risk 'no higher' in vaccinated people: ..

29 seconds ago

Zulfi seeks South Korea cooperation in developing ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.