Excise dept seizes 465 kg charas, 400 kg bhang

Sindh Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control department foiled attempts to smuggle 465 kilograms of charas and 400 kg of bhang into the Sindh province during four major operations during the last 15 days

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control department foiled attempts to smuggle 465 kilograms of charas and 400 kg of bhang into the Sindh province during four major operations during the last 15 days.

The five accused allegedly involved in the drug trafficking were also arrested during the operations, said a statement.

The Sindh Excise department foiled an attempt to bring charas to Karachi when it searched a truck at Jacobabad check post near Agriculture College Shikarpur Road Jacobabad and recovered 140 kg of charas. Accused Muhammad Tahir resident of Jamshoro was arrested.

Earlier, 125 kg of charas was recovered during search at Jacobabad check post and one accused was arrested.

Meanwhile, in two separate operations at Rohri check post, 200 kg of charas and 400 kg of bhang were recovered while three accused were arrested.