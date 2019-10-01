Excise dept set new precedence by collecting 103% tax during FY 2018-19: Shaukat Yousafzai

Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai Tuesday said Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department is a revenue collecting department working as a backbone of the provincial economy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai Tuesday said Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department is a revenue collecting department working as a backbone of the provincial economy.

He was addressing a press conference regarding one-year performance of Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department accompanied by Excise Secretary Zafar Ali Shah and Director General Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah were present on the occasion.

He said during financial year 2018-19, performance of the department achieved a new milestone, the staff including officers and officials worked with utmost dedication to achieve the targets assigned to them. The minister information said the department showed exceptional performance in 103% recovery of taxes.

He explained that the department recovered Rs3,447 million against a target of Rs3364 million.

Shaukat Yousafzai further said the highest achieved target was 92%. However, 100% figure has only been surpassed in the current financial year 2018-19 which is a sign of good governance and team management.

He elaborated that recovery of Rs3.447 billion is also the highest amount ever achieved which is 20% above the last year.

He termed the Excise the only revenue generating department this year which has achieved remarkable target of above 100 percent.

He furthered after 18th constitutional amendment, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has become the first province by enacting its own anti-narcotics bill under which this very department is about to raise its own narcotics investigation cells.

Shaukat Yousafzai said memorandum of understanding has already been signed between Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department and INL-Pakistan for capacity building of the proposed Narcotics Control Wing.

"In the initial phase, INL-Pakistan will assist Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in providing vehicles, telecommunication and capacity building of the staff " he maintained.

Talking about narcotics seizure, he revealed that the said department made substantial progress in the seizure of narcotics during the fiscal year 2018-19 where value of seized drugs was about Rs1.8 billion in the international market. He said under the moto of ease of doing business Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department has recently introduced one day vehicle registration in which registration books are printed and delivered to the motor vehicle owner on the same day which greatly facilitates the motor owners.

Excise Secretary Syed Zafar Ali Shah while giving further details of the performance, said Excise Department also excelled in other areas such as; regularizing unregistered vehicles, removal of unauthorized and unofficial number plates, seizure and confiscation of illegal vehicles, narcotics and allied illegal activities with major benefit in seizure/ confiscation of around 200 illegal vehicles of about Rs200 million worth in recent year.

He said to automate most areas of the department introduction of smart card, digitization of property tax and home delivery of number plates like initiatives are being taken to facilitate general public. He maintained that awareness campaign regarding taxation and narcotics control and introduction of reward and accountability system has also been introduced to keep the department functional at the faster pace.