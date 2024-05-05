Excise dept set target to seal 2200 commercial units for recovery of Rs30m pending dues in 10 days

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control department launched a crackdown against property tax defaulters and set a target to seal 2200 commercial units during the 10 days of the ongoing month of May as over Rs 30 million dues were pending on them.

Deputy Director Admin, Khalid Hussain Qasoori, while talking to APP here on Sunday said that the excise teams were conducting raids in walled city areas, Hussain Agahi, Ghanta Ghar, Daulat Gate, Masoom Shah road, Bosan road, Khanewal road, Gulgasht and other areas of the city for the recovery of government dues from the defaulters of property tax, professional tax, luxury tax and token tax.

He said that the teams were busy in sealing big shopping malls, and property dealers of big societies for the recovery of professional tax. Qasoori said that the teams were also mobilized in two shifts for road checking regarding recovery from motor tax defaulters.

He said that action was being taken against vehicles sans number plates, applied for and token-less vehicles to ensure recovery of government dues.

Deputy Director said that the excise department was committed to achieve 100 per cent recovery targets during the end of the ongoing fiscal year.

