Excise dept starts property tax survey for valuation of properties

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Excise, Taxation and Narcotics department has started property tax survey for the new valuation of domestic, luxury and commercial properties across the province including Multan under the directions of Punjab government.

Distribution of property tax forms has been started to all property unit owners and taxpayers were bound to submit complete information of their property to the authorized officer of respective excise office within 15 days after receiving the form.

Director Excise Iftikhar Ahmad Bhali while talking to media persons said that the last property tax survey had conducted in 2014.

Director Excise said that according to the schedule issued by the Punjab government, the allotment of numbers to all the property units will start from August 17 which will be completed in 60 days.

All excise taxation officers will prepare proposals for allotting categories in proportion to the current rent, later these proposals will be sent to the Directors and Director General Excise and Taxation Punjab which will be finalized by November 16.

He said that Punjab government will issue the notification of the new value of property tax on November 17, 2023, while the objections of the taxpayers will be received by November 29.

The tax Challans according per new valuation will be issued by January 1, 2024, he concluded.