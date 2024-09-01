Excise Dept To Bring 40,000 New Units Into Tax Net
Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2024 | 02:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Excise & Taxation department is going to bring 40,000 new five marla
units with a value of Rs 5 million into the tax net by January next year.
E&T Officer Admin Khalid Hussnain Qasoori told APP here on Sunday
the provincial government had decided to bring five marla units into tax net.
He said that about 40,000 property units would be included in the tax net
which would help generate extra revenue of Rs 70 to 80 million annually
across the district.
The excise directors were asked to compile data about such units and
the tax would be applied as per DC rates instead of rental value.
The E&T department would conduct survey to bring such properties
into tax net which would likely to be affected from January I, 2025.
The teams would also conduct survey of commercial properties to
assess the tax on them, he added.
The excise official further stated the provincial government had announced
a five percent rebate offer over full payment of new financial year property
taxes.
He said that they had served property tax notices with a rebate offer to the
taxpayers.
He urged the business community and domestic consumers to avail the
opportunity and submit their property taxes before end of rebate offer.
He informed that there were over 30,000 property tax defaulters and legal
action including arrest warrants and confiscation of properties would be
launched after the end of rebate offer by September 30.
