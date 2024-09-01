Open Menu

Excise Dept To Bring 40,000 New Units Into Tax Net

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2024 | 02:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Excise & Taxation department is going to bring 40,000 new five marla

units with a value of Rs 5 million into the tax net by January next year.

E&T Officer Admin Khalid Hussnain Qasoori told APP here on Sunday

the provincial government had decided to bring five marla units into tax net.

He said that about 40,000 property units would be included in the tax net

which would help generate extra revenue of Rs 70 to 80 million annually

across the district.

The excise directors were asked to compile data about such units and

the tax would be applied as per DC rates instead of rental value.

The E&T department would conduct survey to bring such properties

into tax net which would likely to be affected from January I, 2025.

The teams would also conduct survey of commercial properties to

assess the tax on them, he added.

The excise official further stated the provincial government had announced

a five percent rebate offer over full payment of new financial year property

taxes.

He said that they had served property tax notices with a rebate offer to the

taxpayers.

He urged the business community and domestic consumers to avail the

opportunity and submit their property taxes before end of rebate offer.

He informed that there were over 30,000 property tax defaulters and legal

action including arrest warrants and confiscation of properties would be

launched after the end of rebate offer by September 30.

