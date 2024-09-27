Open Menu

Excise Dept To Bring 8,000 Five-marla Houses Into Tax Net

Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2024 | 05:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) The Excise & Taxation department is going to bring 8,000 new five-marla houses with a value of Rs 5 million into the tax net by January next year.

The E&T spokesman told APP here on Friday that the provincial government had decided to bring five-marla houses into the tax net. He said that about 18,000 property units would be included in the tax net, which would help generate extra revenue of Rs30 million to 45 million annually across the district.

Excise directors were directed to compile data about such units and the tax would be applied as per DC rates instead of rental value. The E&T department would hold a survey from January I, 2025.

The teams would also conduct a survey of commercial properties to assess the tax on them, he added.

The excise official stated the provincial government had announced a five percent rebate over full payment of new financial year property taxes. He said that they had served property tax notices with a rebate offer to the

taxpayers and urged the business community and domestic consumers to avail the opportunity and submit their property taxes before the end of the rebate offer.

He said that there were over 8,000 property tax defaulters and legal action including arrest warrants and confiscation of properties would be taken after the end of the rebate offer by September 30.

