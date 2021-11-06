Excise dept to continue 5pc rebate offer in Nov

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Excise, Taxation and Narcotics department has announced to continue the five percent rebate offer over payment of taxes through E-pay during November.

According to excise department spokesperson Arif Niazi, Director Excise and Taxation Abdullah Khan has decided to give relief to taxpayers in November also by keeping in view the maximum collection of taxes through E-pay last month.

Abdullah Khan further informed that the tax collection amount was spent on welfare projects to facilitate masses.

He urged the citizens to avail the opportunity and get their taxes submitted without any delay.

Meanwhile, the owners of motor vehicles who have not yet registered their vehicles to immediately transfer them with Excise and Taxation Motor Branch while presence of the original owner would be required after biometric system.

Secretary Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control, Punjab, Waqas Ali Mehmood, will hold a meeting in Lahore on, November 8 in which Director Excise, Abdullah Khan and all directors from across Punjab will participate.

The recovery of the given targets for the month of October will be reviewed.

Likewise, progress of property tax survey and recovery of properties connected to motorways and highways will also be discussed during the meeting, spokesman concluded.