Excise Dept To Launch Crackdown Against Unregistered Loader Rickshaws Soon

Faizan Hashmi Published November 26, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Excise dept to launch crackdown against unregistered loader rickshaws soon

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) The Excise, Taxation and Narcotics department would launch a crackdown against unregistered loader rickshaws soon as there were 3500 rickshaws in the city sans registration.

Director Excise Abdullah Khan Jalbani told APP here Sunday that they had conducted meetings with rickshaw association and loader rickshaw association to get unregistered rickshaws registered as early as possible. He said that 15 days time had been given to loader rickshaw owners for registration. He said that crackdown against unregistered loader rickshaws would be launched and vehicles would be confiscated after completion of deadline as per the directions of Punjab government.

Abdullah Khan said that they had achieved 42 percent tax target by collecting Rs 1.25 billion tax so far against Rs 3 billion set target for Multan division this year.

The official stated that the excise teams had given weekly and monthly recovery targets for maximum collection of revenue. He said that the rewards were awarded to employees over excellent performance and punishments over poor performance.

He said that general hold ups and pickets were being established at entry and exit points against tokenless and non-registered vehicles.

The Excise Director maintained that 'Excise Ap ki dehleez per' service was introduced in Lahore to facilitate taxpayers at their door steps. The service would also be expanded to other districts soon.

He said that the refresher courses were being conducted time to time for the capacity building of the excise staff.

APP/sak-xl

1220 hrs

