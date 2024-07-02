Open Menu

Excise Dept To Reinforce Checking For Preventing Drug Trafficking

Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2024 | 09:14 PM

Excise dept to reinforce checking for preventing drug trafficking

Sindh Excise department on Tuesday, decided to reinforce checking mechanism on highways and inter-provincial borders and enhance manpower in narcotics control wing to prevent drug trafficking and make drug control operations more effective and efficient

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Sindh Excise department on Tuesday, decided to reinforce checking mechanism on highways and inter-provincial borders and enhance manpower in narcotics control wing to prevent drug trafficking and make drug control operations more effective and efficient.

The decisions were taken in a high-level meeting held in Karachi with Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Transport, Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Sharjeel Inam Memon in chair and Secretary Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Saleem Rajput, DG Narcotics Control Usman Ghani Siddiqui and other officers in attendance, said a statement issued here.

It was decided in the meeting that the checkpoints of the Excise Department on the highways will be made fully activate and new checkpoints will be constructed on the inter-provincial border routes to keep vigilance on movement of drug peddlers.

Sharjeel Inam Memon directed to start construction and repair works of checkpoints at the earliest and said that Excise officials will be posted at the checkpoints for ensuring effective checking round the clock.

He said that it was also decided to transfer more than 100 constables from the motor vehicle wing to the narcotics control wing to strengthen the human resource of Narcotics Control Wing.

Drug testing in educational institutions will start soon and preparations in the regard were in final stages, the minister said adding that drugs were seriously affecting the society and actions should be taken on daily basis to eliminate the menace of drugs from the country.

He also instructed to start an effective system of snap checking to prevent transportation and sell of drugs.

DG Narcotics Control Usman Ghani Siddiqui, on the occasion, presented a detailed briefing on anti-narcotics operations continue across the province.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Drugs Vehicle Usman Ghani Border From

Recent Stories

Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan Haji Gulbar Kha ..

Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan chairs meeting on security a ..

13 minutes ago
 7th Final Year Engineering Design Projects Expo be ..

7th Final Year Engineering Design Projects Expo begins

13 minutes ago
 Training on Preventation of hospital acquired infe ..

Training on Preventation of hospital acquired infection held

13 minutes ago
 Delegation of Anjuman –e-Tajiran meet UC Chairma ..

Delegation of Anjuman –e-Tajiran meet UC Chairman Azhar Shaikh

13 minutes ago
 Pak-Iran ties can be strengthened through educatio ..

Pak-Iran ties can be strengthened through educational, cultural cooperation: Cha ..

13 minutes ago
 IFA destroys mint grown with wastewater in ICT

IFA destroys mint grown with wastewater in ICT

43 minutes ago
Ambassador of Japan lauds KPS over outstanding con ..

Ambassador of Japan lauds KPS over outstanding contributions to IT industry

43 minutes ago
 CDD chief visits UoT to explore opportunities for ..

CDD chief visits UoT to explore opportunities for collaboration

12 seconds ago
 Defending Wimbledon champion Vondrousova knocked o ..

Defending Wimbledon champion Vondrousova knocked out in first round

13 seconds ago
 Home dept issues SOPs for majalis during Muharram

Home dept issues SOPs for majalis during Muharram

15 seconds ago
 Orban calls for Ukraine ceasefire to speed up peac ..

Orban calls for Ukraine ceasefire to speed up peace talks

20 seconds ago
 Japan introduces 1st policy to promote AI use in d ..

Japan introduces 1st policy to promote AI use in defense sector

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan