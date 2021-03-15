UrduPoint.com
Excise Dept To Start Issuance Of Standardized Number Plates By March End: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

Excise dept to start issuance of standardized number plates by March end: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :-:Punjab Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed on Monday said the Excise department would start issuance of standardized number plates in the current month.

In a statement, the provincial minister said the department would start issuance of number plates on trial basis from next week and properly it would be started to provide to the citizens from last week of current month.

He directed the citizens to register themselves on the department's website for the booking of number plates and said that it would be provided on 'first come first served' basis. He said that citizens would be informed about date, time and place through SMS for the collection of number plates when it would be completed.

He said that due to incompetence of previous government, people faced delay in delivery of number plates but the incumbent government made possible to provide number plates to citizens by work day and night.

He mentioned that the Excise department was utilizing modern technology to facilitate citizens and the people were befitting from Excise facility even from home, adding that the provision of universal numberplates was a prominent project of the government and the government would continue its servicesto people.

