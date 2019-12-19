Excise dept to take action against professional tax defaulters

The Department of Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Sindh has decided to take action against those who do not pay professional tax

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :The Department of Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Sindh has decided to take action against those who do not pay professional tax.

The department has asked the businessmen to deposit their professional tax by December 31, otherwise, action will be taken against them as per law.

The decision was made at a meeting chaired by the Minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla, said a statement on Thursday.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Sheikh, Director General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other officers.

Briefing the meeting, Director General Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui said that the Excise Department Sindh gave businessmen a computerized tax invoice on a yearly basis and businessmen could register their businesses on www.

excise.gos.pk and www.business- sindh.gov.pk through a simple procedure.

He further informed that numbers of Karachi 021-32710072, Hyderabad 022-9200148, Sukkur 071-9310202, Larkana 074-9410751, Mirpurkhas 0233-9290211 and Shaheed Benazirabad 0244-9370170 had been given for the convenience of these businessmen and for any information or complaint.

The Minister directed that a large-scale awareness campaign be launched to encourage businessmen to deposit their professional tax so that they could make their taxes on time.

He advised professional tax filing businessmen, being a law abiding citizen, they should pay their taxes in a timely manner to avoid any unpleasant situation.

The Minister also directed the officers to cooperate fully with the businessmen to deposit their professional tax intime.