Excise dept to update check posts, build Malkhanas: Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) : Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that Sindh Excise Department is going to upgrade existing Check Posts across Sindh and Malkhanas adjacent to Excise Police Station will also be constructed and maintained at a cost of Rs. 74.699 millions

This he said that while presiding over a meeting here at his office on Wednesday.

Secretary Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Shaikh, Director General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other officers also attended the meeting.

Shoaib Siddiqui briefed the meeting that a considerable time had gone and the existing Check Posts needed to be reconstructed and maintained on modern lines.

He added that the Sindh Excise Department is planning to build Malkhanas with Excise Police Stations.

Addressing the meeting, Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that it was good to construct Excise Check Posts and give better look tothese check posts.