UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Excise Dept Vehari Recovers Rs 282.4 M During Fiscal Year 2020-21

Sumaira FH 19 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

Excise dept Vehari recovers Rs 282.4 m during fiscal year 2020-21

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The Excise and Taxation Department recovered Rs 282.4 million against set target of Rs 253 million during fiscal year 2020-21.

According to official sources, Punjab Secretary Excise Waqas Ali Mehmood and Director General Saliha Saeed lauded the performance of ETO Bashir Ahmed for surpassing the recovery target.

Excise and Taxation Officer Bashir Ahmed talking to reporters stated that the department was offering different facilities in terms of relaxations to citizens.

He reiterated that the department would ensure recovery of set targets for the ongoing fiscal year. The citizens would be provided maximum facilitation for vehicles registration, property tax, token tax and some other taxes.

Related Topics

Punjab Vehicles Million

Recent Stories

Humaid Al Nuaimi awards scholarships to outstandin ..

49 minutes ago

49 minutes ago

ADNIC partners with Ajman Free Zone to provide hea ..

1 hour ago

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to fly to Baku, Azerbaijan

1 hour ago

No change in speed of radar control on Sheikh Zaye ..

1 hour ago

WAM, Sputnik officials discuss enhancing cooperati ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.