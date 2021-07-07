Excise dept Vehari recovers Rs 282.4 m during fiscal year 2020-21

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The Excise and Taxation Department recovered Rs 282.4 million against set target of Rs 253 million during fiscal year 2020-21.

According to official sources, Punjab Secretary Excise Waqas Ali Mehmood and Director General Saliha Saeed lauded the performance of ETO Bashir Ahmed for surpassing the recovery target.

Excise and Taxation Officer Bashir Ahmed talking to reporters stated that the department was offering different facilities in terms of relaxations to citizens.

He reiterated that the department would ensure recovery of set targets for the ongoing fiscal year. The citizens would be provided maximum facilitation for vehicles registration, property tax, token tax and some other taxes.