Excise Deptt Achieves 53 Pc Of Annual Tax Collection Target In Six Months
Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2025 | 11:50 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) The Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control department, Multan division,
achieved a remarkable milestone by collecting 53 per cent of its annual tax target in the first six
months of the fiscal year.
Out of the set target of over Rs 3.60 billion, the department has successfully collected
over Rs 1.91 billion.
Among the four districts, Multan remained top in the performance chart, collecting Rs 1.38 billion against
its target of Rs 2.53 billion, securing the first position. Vehari followed with 52 per cent of its target achieved, Lodhran stood third with 50 per cent and Khanewal completed the list with 45 per cent.
According to the report, the department collected Rs 642.3 million in property tax, Rs 654.1 million from motor branch fees, and Rs 35.7 million in professional tax.
Director Excise Iftikhar Ahmed Bhali, commended efforts and urged the business community, small traders, and owners of luxury houses to ensure timely payment of their due property taxes. He emphasized the importance of tax compliance for the development and progress of the region.
Recent Stories
ACRES 2025 sets participation record, featuring over 110 exhibitors
Assaad Feddah wins Sharjah Award for Arab Theatrical Creativity
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2025
Urgent upskilling needed to cater 78 million new jobs: World Economic Forum
EU could lift some Syria sanctions quickly: France
Five consortiums advance to final stage of Dubai Self-Driving Challenge
Poor visibility warning
Abu Dhabi City Municipality promotes Sustainable Green Building Concept
Sharjah's ACRES Real Estate Exhibition launches on January 22
Coaster bus crash claims 2 lives, leaves 18 students injured in Shorkot
Dani Olmo cleared to play for Barcelona by Spanish sports council
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Excise deptt achieves 53 pc of annual tax collection target in six months2 minutes ago
-
No breakthrough in Govt-PTI dialogue, Says Rana Ihsan22 minutes ago
-
Right to information laws key to curbing 'Fake News': Rashid Chaudhry32 minutes ago
-
Four dead, four others injured in two separate road accidents32 minutes ago
-
APHC expresses serious concern over illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders1 hour ago
-
DC chairs meeting regarding civic issues1 hour ago
-
Rescue 1122, tour operators join hands to educate public on 'Heating Hazards in Winters'2 hours ago
-
Two killed as house wall collapses in Ahmadpur Sial2 hours ago
-
E&T dept collects Rs12.847m from token tax defaulters11 hours ago
-
Coaster bus crash claims 2 lives, leaves 18 students injured in Shorkot12 hours ago
-
PML-N senator slams PTI for creating false narrative12 hours ago
-
42nd mid-career management course delegation visits PITB12 hours ago