Excise Deptt Achieves 53 Pc Of Annual Tax Collection Target In Six Months

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2025 | 11:50 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) The Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control department, Multan division,

achieved a remarkable milestone by collecting 53 per cent of its annual tax target in the first six

months of the fiscal year.

Out of the set target of over Rs 3.60 billion, the department has successfully collected

over Rs 1.91 billion.

Among the four districts, Multan remained top in the performance chart, collecting Rs 1.38 billion against

its target of Rs 2.53 billion, securing the first position. Vehari followed with 52 per cent of its target achieved, Lodhran stood third with 50 per cent and Khanewal completed the list with 45 per cent.

According to the report, the department collected Rs 642.3 million in property tax, Rs 654.1 million from motor branch fees, and Rs 35.7 million in professional tax.

Director Excise Iftikhar Ahmed Bhali, commended efforts and urged the business community, small traders, and owners of luxury houses to ensure timely payment of their due property taxes. He emphasized the importance of tax compliance for the development and progress of the region.

