Excise Deptt Adds 6500 New Property Units Into Tax Net

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Excise deptt adds 6500 new property units into tax net

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics departments added over 6500 new property units, both domestic and commercial, to the tax net, representing an increase of about Rs 40 million in property tax revenue annually.

ETO admin Khalid Hussain Qasoori, while talking to APP here on Sunday, said that the new property units were included after a survey by excise teams. He said that a Rs 900 million property tax target was set for the current financial year, and he hoped that they would achieve 60 percent of the total target by September 30.

The official further stated that the provincial government has announced a five percent rebate offer over full payment of new financial year property taxes through E-Pay.

He said that the process of distributing property tax notices with a rebate offer was underway, as 80,000 notices had been served and they would complete it by August 31.

He urged the business community and domestic consumers to take advantage of the opportunity and submit their property taxes before the end of the rebate offer.

He informed me that there were over 30,000 property tax defaulters who didn't pay their dues until June 30. 

Strict legal action, including arrest warrants and confiscation of properties, would be launched after the completion of the rebate offer, he concluded.

