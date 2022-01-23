UrduPoint.com

Excise Deptt Brings 650 Consumers In Tax Net

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2022 | 04:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :The Excise and Taxation department has included 650 new taxpayers through a special survey from which Rs 40 million more revenue would be generated.

Deputy Director Admin, Property Wing ETO, Khalid Hussain Qasoori told APP here on Sunday that the excise recovery staff was conducting survey to add new units constructed in the city into the tax net.

He said that there were over 150,000 property tax consumers across the district and added that survey was still underway to identify new buildings.

Qasoori further informed that the department had set Rs 966 million property tax target for the ongoing fiscal year while they had achieved 575 million till December which is 60 percent of the total target.

He hoped that they would easily achieve the set target before end of the current fiscal year.

The Deputy Director said that five percent rebate offer was continued over payment of property tax through E-pay. He said that final notices would be served to properly tax defaulters over payment of pending dues and added that strict action including confiscation of properties, would be taken against defaulters.

