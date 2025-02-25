Excise Deptt Brings Vehicle Services To Kachnar Park
Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The Excise and Taxation Department of Islamabad on Tuesday set up a temporary service center at I-8 Kachnar Park
parking lot for making civic services more accessible to the citizens of the Federal Capital.
The initiative aimed to simplify vehicle-related processes for residents, offering a range of essential services in one convenient location, said the spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration here.
The service, organized by Director General Irfan Nawaz Memon, will continue from 2 to 4 pm, offering services such as vehicle registration, transfers, and token tax processing.
According to a spokesman of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, the initiative was designed to reduce the burden on citizens by bringing these services closer to their communities.
In addition to vehicle-related services, the department introduced the ICT Doorstep Service, allowing residents to access a variety of essential documents. These include Domicile Certificates, Birth Certificates, Power of Attorney, International Driving Permits, Fuel Permits (for both domestic and commercial use), and Motor Vehicle Registration.
The spokesman highlighted that the goal was to create a seamless and efficient experience for citizens, eliminating the need for multiple visits to government offices.
The temporary center aimed to cater to a wide range of administrative needs, making it easier for vehicle owners and individuals requiring official documents to complete their paperwork in one place. The spokesman emphasized that the initiative was part of a broader effort to improve service delivery and enhance convenience for the public.
To further support residents, the department provided a toll-free number, 051-111-383-383, for inquiries and scheduling. Citizens were encouraged to contact the helpline to arrange appointments or seek additional information about the services offered.
This initiative marks a significant step in the government’s efforts to streamline civic services and reduce bureaucratic hurdles. By bringing essential services directly to the community, the Excise and Taxation Department hopes to set a precedent for future outreach programs, ensuring that residents can access the support they need without unnecessary delays or complications.
