Excise Deptt Collects Rs 13.6m Professional Tax

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 05:10 PM

Excise deptt collects Rs 13.6m professional tax

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Excise Taxation and Narcotics Department has recovered Rs 13.6 million Professional Tax during current fiscal year by Auguest 2021, which is Rs 4.9 million extra as compare to last year.

According to Excise Official sources, Professional Tax Branch was conducting raids for the recovery of Professional Tax led by Excise and Taxation Officer, Mubashir Riaz.

The Excise Department had recovered Rs 8.8 million Professional Tax during previous fiscal year while the department has collected Rs 4.9 million extra by Aug 2021.

In charge Professional Tax branch Shakil Chouhan urged the citizens to pay Professional Tax on time.

