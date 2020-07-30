UrduPoint.com
Excise Deptt Constitutes Teams For Wine Sellers

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 03:48 PM

Excise deptt constitutes teams for wine sellers

Excise department has constituted teams to control drugs and toxic wine sellers on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha across the Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Excise department has constituted teams to control drugs and toxic wine sellers on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha across the Multan division.

According to excise sources, Director Excise Abdullah Khan has constituted six teams including three teams for Multan district, one for Lodhran, one for Vehari and one team for Khanewal district.

The teams will ensure patrolling during Eid holidays to encounter elements involved in supply of drugs and poisonous wine during holy festival.

The teams will start patrolling from tomorrow (Friday) as the step was taken to avert from any untoward incident by use of poisonous wine during Eid jubilations, sources concluded.

