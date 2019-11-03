Excise deptt constitutes teams to check drug-pushers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) ::Excise and Taxation and Narcotics department have constituted teams to control drug-pushers across the Multan division.

Director Excise & Taxation and Narcotics, Abdullah Khan told APP here on Sunday that excise teams consisted of Excise inspectors would raid at various places against drug-pushers in entire Multan division. He said that Excise and Taxation Officers (ETOs) would monitor the excise inspectors.

About property survey, Abdullah Khan said that property survey was under way to bring new domestic, commercial buildings into tax net.

He said that in the first phase of the survey, excise teams were collecting data of the taxpayers. He said that the recovery of the Excise Department would enhance after inclusion of new taxpayers.

Director Excise said that there were 150,000 property taxpayers in the district and hoped that the taxpayers would double after completion of the survey. He said that the excise department's per annum revenue was Rs 750 million and hoped that it would cross one billion rupees mark after inclusion of new taxpayers.