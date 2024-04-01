Excise Deptt Continues Crackdown Against Illegal Car Modifications
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2024 | 11:14 PM
The Excise and Taxation (E&T) Department has continued its crackdown against illegal car modifications, targeting vehicles with tinted windows and unauthorized number plates
On the directive of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, the Excise Department
is ramping up its efforts to enforce the law, said the ICT Spokesman, Dr Abdullah Tabassum here on Monday.
During recent checks, a total of 325 vehicles were inspected, leading to the removal of 125 tinted windows and 95 unauthorized number plates. Additionally, 10 vehicles had their registrations suspended, while two received warnings.
The crackdown, led by Assistant Commissioners alongside Assistant Excise & Taxation Officers (AETOs) and Traffic Police, focused on areas including Faizabad, Zero Point, 9th Avenue near IGP, and Marriott Hotel checkpost.
Vehicles found in violation had their registrations suspended until the illegal modifications were rectified.
In response to the ongoing enforcement, the Deputy Commissioner urged citizens to adhere to regulations by removing tinted windows and using only approved number plates. This joint effort between the Excise and Taxation Department
and the Islamabad Transport Authority aims to maintain road safety and uphold the law.
On the occasion, DC urged the citizens of the Federal capital to remove tinted glasses and fancy number plates from their vehicles and use only approved number plates issued by the Excise and Taxation Department to avoid any action.
