Excise Deptt Continues Crackdown Against Illegal Car Modifications
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The Excise and Taxation (E&T) Department has continued its crackdown against illegal car modifications, targeting vehicles with tinted glasses and unauthorized number plates.
On the directive of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, the Excise Department
has intensified its efforts to enforce the law, said the spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory Administration
here on Tuesday.
During recent checks, a total of above 300 vehicles were inspected, leading to the removal of about 150 tinted windows and 100 unauthorized number plates. Additionally, 10 vehicles had their registrations suspended, while five received warnings.
The crackdown, led by Assistant Commissioners alongside Assistant Excise & Taxation Officers (AETOs) and Traffic Police, focused on areas including Faizabad bus stand, Zero Point, 9th Avenue near IGP, and Marriott Hotel checkpost.
Vehicles found in violation had their registrations suspended untill the illegal modifications were rectified.
In response to the ongoing enforcement, the Deputy Commissioner urged citizens to adhere to regulations by removing tinted windows and using only approved number plates. This joint effort between the Excise and Taxation Department
and the Islamabad Transport Authority aims to maintain road safety and uphold the law.
On the occasion, DC urged the citizens of the Federal capital to remove tinted glasses and fancy number plates from their vehicles and use only approved number plates issued by the Excise and Taxation Department to avoid any action.
