Open Menu

Excise Deptt Continues Crackdown Against Illegal Car Modifications

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Excise deptt continues crackdown against illegal car modifications

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The Excise and Taxation (E&T) Department has continued its crackdown against illegal car modifications, targeting vehicles with tinted glasses and unauthorized number plates.

On the directive of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, the Excise Department

has intensified its efforts to enforce the law, said the spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory Administration

here on Tuesday.

During recent checks, a total of above 300 vehicles were inspected, leading to the removal of about 150 tinted windows and 100 unauthorized number plates. Additionally, 10 vehicles had their registrations suspended, while five received warnings.

The crackdown, led by Assistant Commissioners alongside Assistant Excise & Taxation Officers (AETOs) and Traffic Police, focused on areas including Faizabad bus stand, Zero Point, 9th Avenue near IGP, and Marriott Hotel checkpost.

Vehicles found in violation had their registrations suspended untill the illegal modifications were rectified.

In response to the ongoing enforcement, the Deputy Commissioner urged citizens to adhere to regulations by removing tinted windows and using only approved number plates. This joint effort between the Excise and Taxation Department

and the Islamabad Transport Authority aims to maintain road safety and uphold the law.

On the occasion, DC urged the citizens of the Federal capital to remove tinted glasses and fancy number plates from their vehicles and use only approved number plates issued by the Excise and Taxation Department to avoid any action.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Hotel Vehicles Road Car Traffic Faizabad From

Recent Stories

A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and ..

A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact

49 minutes ago
 Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief ..

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC

2 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis af ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of ..

Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France

14 hours ago
Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could l ..

Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'

14 hours ago
 All political parties to be taken on board before ..

All political parties to be taken on board before launching operation: Defense M ..

14 hours ago
 SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agri ..

SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agriculture/Research Officer BPS 1 ..

14 hours ago
 AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar

AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar

14 hours ago
 NCSW to hold dialogues on key issues of health, cl ..

NCSW to hold dialogues on key issues of health, climate change, law & education

14 hours ago
 Law Ministry notifies appointment of 3 SC judges

Law Ministry notifies appointment of 3 SC judges

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan