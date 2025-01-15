Excise deptt extends deadline for vehicle token tax payment by 15 days

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) Islamabad Excise and Taxation Department on Wednesday extended the deadline for token tax payments by 15 days to manage the increasing rush at tax counters.

Vehicle owners now have until January 31 to clear their dues, said the spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration.

The department has announced strict measures against token tax defaulters, including canceling vehicle registrations and imposing a 200% penalty. Vehicle owners are urged to clear their outstanding taxes promptly to avoid these consequences.

For convenience, the department has made it easier for citizens to pay their taxes. Smart card users can pay the token tax anytime through the Islamabad City App, a 24/7 online facility. Additionally, excise counters will remain open until 8 PM to accommodate more taxpayers.

Talking to APP, Director Excise and Taxation, Bilal Azam Khan, emphasized the importance of timely payments and warned citizens against delaying. He urged vehicle owners to take advantage of the extended deadline and avoid facing legal action.

The department's measures aim to streamline tax collection and ensure compliance among vehicle owners in the Federal Capital.

Additionally, on Wednesday, the Islamabad Excise and Taxation Department offered vehicular-related services at the Rose & Jasmine Garden parking lot from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. The excise staff was present on-site, providing a hassle-free experience for vehicle owners seeking registration, transfers, and token tax processing, according to the spokesman of the ICT administration.

The spokesman highlighted that this initiative not only simplifies vehicular paperwork but also introduces the ICT Doorstep Service. Citizens are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to obtain services such as Domicile Certificates, Birth Certificates, Power of Attorney documents, International Driving Permits, Fuel Permits (Domestic/Commercial), or Motor Vehicle Registrations, all at one convenient location.

He emphasized that these facilitation centers offer seamless and efficient solutions for various administrative needs.

For further assistance, citizens can contact the toll-free number 051-111-383-383 to set a time and location to avail themselves of these services.