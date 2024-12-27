Open Menu

Excise Deptt Extends Hours For Tax Payments As Crackdown Begins From Jan 1

Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Excise deptt extends hours for tax payments as crackdown begins from Jan 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The Excise & Taxation Department of Islamabad will start a comprehensive crackdown on vehicles without paid token tax from January 1.

In this regard, Islamabad’s excise office has introduced convenient options for paying vehicle token tax, including in-person and online services.

Talking to APP, Director Excise & Taxation department, Bilal Azam said that the department has announced extended hours for token tax payments.

A counter at the excise office will remain open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., he said.

For those with smart cards, the token tax can be paid online via the Islamabad City App.

This 24/7 online service allows residents to pay their dues without leaving their homes.

“This service is aimed at making the process easier for vehicle owners,” stated Bilal Azam.

Earlier, Director Excise Bilal Azam directed that the counters at excise offices would remain open until 8:00 p.m. to facilitate the citizens in submitting token taxes.

It is pertinent to mention here that the department recently decided to cancel the registration of vehicles whose owners fail to pay the token tax. Vehicle owners are urged to take advantage of these facilities to avoid penalties.

