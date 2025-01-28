Excise Deptt Extends Token Tax Deadline Till 31st
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2025 | 04:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The excise and taxation department extended a deadline for token tax payments.
Talking to APP on Tuesday, Director Excise and Taxation Muhammad Ali Naveed announced
that vehicle owners now could clear dues till January 31.
The department warned of strict measures against defaulters, including vehicle registration
cancellation and 200% penalty,he said.
Ali Naveed urged vehicle owners to avoid complications by settling their pending
taxes immediately.
He highlighted the department's efforts to simplify tax payment, stating that smart card users
could pay their token tax online at any time.
Moreover, the excise counters would remain open till 4:00pm to accommodate taxpayers.
