Open Menu

Excise Deptt Extends Vehicle Tax Deadline By 15 Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Excise deptt extends vehicle tax deadline by 15 days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The Islamabad Excise and Taxation Department on Wednesday extended the deadline for vehicle token tax payments by 15 days to facilitate vehicle owners, providing them with more time to clear their dues and avoid legal penalties.

The department announced strict measures against token tax defaulters. Vehicle registrations would be canceled for non-payment, and defaulters could face penalties of up to 200% of the unpaid amount, according to a spokesman for the excise department.

To simplify the process, smart card users can pay their token tax online via the Islamabad City App, which is available 24/7.

Meanwhile, excise counters will remain open until 8 PM to accommodate more taxpayers during the extended period.

The spokesman urged vehicle owners who have not paid token taxes for years to clear their dues immediately to avoid penalties or registration cancellation.

However, Director Excise and Taxation, Bilal Azam Khan, has requested citizens to act promptly to comply with the law and avoid inconvenience. The extended deadline provides an opportunity for all taxpayers to fulfill their obligations.

Related Topics

Islamabad Vehicle All

Recent Stories

Parties involved in Kurram dispute sign peace agre ..

Parties involved in Kurram dispute sign peace agreement at Kohat Grand Jirga

10 minutes ago
 At least 10 killed after vehicle drives into crowd ..

At least 10 killed after vehicle drives into crowd in New Orleans

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan, India exchange lists of respective nucle ..

Pakistan, India exchange lists of respective nuclear installations, facilities

26 minutes ago
 Ukraine halts Russian gas transit

Ukraine halts Russian gas transit

27 minutes ago
 Human trafficking: 13 FIA officials booked, 35 oth ..

Human trafficking: 13 FIA officials booked, 35 others dismissed from service

34 minutes ago
 Sindh govt warns protesters of strict action if si ..

Sindh govt warns protesters of strict action if sit-in continues in Karachi

54 minutes ago
Moreeb Hill Climb Challenge kicks off tomorrow

Moreeb Hill Climb Challenge kicks off tomorrow

57 minutes ago
 Israeli airstrikes kill at least 17 Palestinians i ..

Israeli airstrikes kill at least 17 Palestinians in Gaza

1 hour ago
 MoHRE organises New Year festivities for workers n ..

MoHRE organises New Year festivities for workers nationwide

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders receive New Year greetings

UAE leaders receive New Year greetings

2 hours ago
 Al Neyadi, Al Nafeesa lead sand drift competitions ..

Al Neyadi, Al Nafeesa lead sand drift competitions at Liwa Festival

3 hours ago
 Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s n ..

Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s new spokesperson

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan