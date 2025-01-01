Excise Deptt Extends Vehicle Tax Deadline By 15 Days
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The Islamabad Excise and Taxation Department on Wednesday extended the deadline for vehicle token tax payments by 15 days to facilitate vehicle owners, providing them with more time to clear their dues and avoid legal penalties.
The department announced strict measures against token tax defaulters. Vehicle registrations would be canceled for non-payment, and defaulters could face penalties of up to 200% of the unpaid amount, according to a spokesman for the excise department.
To simplify the process, smart card users can pay their token tax online via the Islamabad City App, which is available 24/7.
Meanwhile, excise counters will remain open until 8 PM to accommodate more taxpayers during the extended period.
The spokesman urged vehicle owners who have not paid token taxes for years to clear their dues immediately to avoid penalties or registration cancellation.
However, Director Excise and Taxation, Bilal Azam Khan, has requested citizens to act promptly to comply with the law and avoid inconvenience. The extended deadline provides an opportunity for all taxpayers to fulfill their obligations.
Recent Stories
Parties involved in Kurram dispute sign peace agreement at Kohat Grand Jirga
At least 10 killed after vehicle drives into crowd in New Orleans
Pakistan, India exchange lists of respective nuclear installations, facilities
Ukraine halts Russian gas transit
Human trafficking: 13 FIA officials booked, 35 others dismissed from service
Sindh govt warns protesters of strict action if sit-in continues in Karachi
Moreeb Hill Climb Challenge kicks off tomorrow
Israeli airstrikes kill at least 17 Palestinians in Gaza
MoHRE organises New Year festivities for workers nationwide
UAE leaders receive New Year greetings
Al Neyadi, Al Nafeesa lead sand drift competitions at Liwa Festival
Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s new spokesperson
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Azma says 2024 successful year in Punjab's history1 minute ago
-
Targeted search and strike operation conducted in Cantonment division1 minute ago
-
Excise deptt extends vehicle tax deadline by 15 days1 minute ago
-
Punjab introduces new health model under public-private partnership: Khawaja Imran1 minute ago
-
Widow receives pending dues after Federal Ombudsman’s intervention2 minutes ago
-
PESSI Commissioner visits social security hospitals2 minutes ago
-
Sufi teachings vital for peace in troubled times: Minister2 minutes ago
-
NUP conducts inaugural orientation day2 minutes ago
-
ECP warns MPs: submit asset statements by Jan 15 or risk suspension2 minutes ago
-
Parties involved in Kurram dispute sign peace agreement at Kohat Grand Jirga10 minutes ago
-
CM welcomes ‘Uraan Pakistan’: A visionary roadmap for sustainable development11 minutes ago
-
SDPI’s policy clinic with Oxford’s Dr. Amir Lebdioui underscores survival of the greenest12 minutes ago