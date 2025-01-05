Excise Deptt Extends Vehicle Tax Deadline By 15 Days
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) The Islamabad Excise and Taxation Department has extended the deadline for vehicle token tax payments by 15 days to facilitate vehicle owners, providing them with more time to clear their dues and avoid legal penalties.
The department announced strict measures against token tax defaulters. Vehicle registrations would be canceled for non-payment, and defaulters could face penalties of up to 200% of the unpaid amount, according to a spokesman for the excise department.
To simplify the process, smart card users can pay their token tax online via the Islamabad City App, which is available 24/7.
Meanwhile, excise counters will remain open until 8 PM to accommodate more taxpayers during the extended period.
The spokesman urged vehicle owners who have not paid token taxes for years to clear their dues immediately to avoid penalties or registration cancellation.
However, Director Excise and Taxation, Bilal Azam Khan, has requested citizens to act promptly to comply with the law and avoid inconvenience. The extended deadline provides an opportunity for all taxpayers to fulfill their obligations.
